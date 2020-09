(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that the Chief Minister, Sindh, has accepted the resignation tendered by Additional Advocate General, Sindh, Barrister Ghulam Shabbir Shah, with effect from September 01.

This was stated in a statement on Wednesday.