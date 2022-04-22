Resignation of Civil Judge, Judicial Magistrate accepted

Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that the Chief Minister of Sindh has accepted the resignation tendered by Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate (BS-18) Ms. Fozia Bhanbhro, with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that the Chief Minister of Sindh has accepted the resignation tendered by Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate (BS-18) Ms. Fozia Bhanbhro, with immediate effect.

The Sindh Government has appointed retired District and Sessions Judge Muneer Ahmed Shaikh as Presiding Officer, Special Court, Sindh Public Property (removal of Encroachment), Hyderabad for a period of two and half years with immediate effect, said a statement on Friday.

The Government of Sindh has also appointed retired District & Sessions Judge Akhlaq Hussain Larik as Presiding Officer, Special Court, Sindh Public Property (removal of Encroachment), Karachi for a period of two and half years, against the post lying vacant, with effect from the date he assumes the charge of the said post.

Both the appointments are made on the recommendation of Chief Justice High Court of Sindh.