Resignation of specialist doctors from diamer DHQ to be resolved soon: Secretary Health GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary health Gilgit Baltistan Raja Rasheed Ali said that the issue of the resignation of nine (9) specialist doctors from diamer DHQ will be resolved soon.

Talking to APP he said the doctors tendered their resignation to Chief Minister's office on 3rd March for no approval of hard area allowance as given to other specialist doctors in the region.

The health deportment Gilgit Baltistan has already initiated the case with the approval of finance department GB and it was submitted to Gilgit Baltistan cabinet for final decision, Secretary Health added.

He said the decision of resignation taken by specialist doctors was immoral and unethical because we were facing acute Corona virus threats and emergency had been imposed in the region. Meanwhile the people of daimer lodged protest against the doctors resignations .