UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resignation Of Specialist Doctors From Diamer DHQ To Be Resolved Soon: Secretary Health GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Resignation of specialist doctors from diamer DHQ to be resolved soon: Secretary Health GB

Secretary health Gilgit Baltistan Raja Rasheed Ali said that the issue of the resignation of nine (9) specialist doctors from diamer DHQ will be resolved soon

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary health Gilgit Baltistan Raja Rasheed Ali said that the issue of the resignation of nine (9) specialist doctors from diamer DHQ will be resolved soon.

Talking to APP he said the doctors tendered their resignation to Chief Minister's office on 3rd March for no approval of hard area allowance as given to other specialist doctors in the region.

The health deportment Gilgit Baltistan has already initiated the case with the approval of finance department GB and it was submitted to Gilgit Baltistan cabinet for final decision, Secretary Health added.

He said the decision of resignation taken by specialist doctors was immoral and unethical because we were facing acute Corona virus threats and emergency had been imposed in the region. Meanwhile the people of daimer lodged protest against the doctors resignations .

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan March From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

12 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

11 minutes ago

Balochistan to impose ban on plastic bags

3 minutes ago

Serbia to Elect Parliament on April 26 - President ..

3 minutes ago

Visegrad Group Nations Discuss Coordinated Respons ..

3 minutes ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.