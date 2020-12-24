UrduPoint.com
Resignations Nothing More Than Gimmick Of PDM: Dr Firdous

Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that plunderers of national wealth had no courage for long march.

In a statement issued here, she said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would never give resignations, adding that it was just a gimmick.

She said the PDM leadership had no mercy for people as during ongoing coronavirus pandemic they put the lives of people at stake.

Dr Firdous said that in Punjab during last 24 hours 51 patients had lost their lives due to coronavirus whereas the number of coronavirus patients had reached to 133,874.

More Stories From Pakistan

