Resignations Of PTI MPs Accepted Who Publicly Announced It: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated on Tuesday that the decision of accepting the resignations of members of parliament from Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was made to prevent the PTI from causing further political chaos in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated on Tuesday that the decision of accepting the resignations of members of parliament from Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was made to prevent the PTI from causing further political chaos in the country.

Talking to a private media channel the Interior Minister said PTI has always played politics of chaos and instability in the country. "Tehreek-e-Insaf can no longer be allowed to weaken the country,"� he determined.

Stating the reason for accepting only 35 members' resignations, he said that the resignations of those members who had publicly confirmed their resignations were accepted by the Speaker.

