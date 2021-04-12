UrduPoint.com
Resignations To Be A Political Suicide: Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

Resignations to be a political suicide: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary Information Shazia Atta Marri Monday said alliances were made on equal basis and there was no party superior to others.

She said this in response to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) managed to win by-polls due to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She said tendering resignations from the assemblies would be a political suicide and it was a conspiracy against the PDM to club resignations with the long march.

Shazia asked the PDM to expose those allegedly involved in its disintegration.

