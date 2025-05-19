Resilient Agriculture Imperative For Food Security: Experts
Muhammad Irfan
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Experts called for joint efforts to ensure sustainable and resilient agricultural system including climate smart agriculture, plant health management, digital innovations, and others and said that it is imperative for national food security.
They were addressing an inaugural session of the three-day 5th International Colloquium titled "Challenges and Opportunities of Maize, Fodder & Pulses Production" at Center for Advanced Studies (CAS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
Maize, Fodder & Pulses Research Group, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Faculty of Agriculture, UAF organized the event on special directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.
Dean Faculty of Agriculture UAF Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza emphasized the vital role of maize, fodder and pulses in ensuring food security and sustainable agriculture.
He said that the country is facing multiple agricultural challenges including climate change, water scarcity and declining soil fertility. "We should focus on scientific innovation, high-yield seed varieties and collaborative research to enhance crop productivity and strengthen our agri-economy," he added.
Regional Director for Asia CIMMYT Dr B.M. Prasanna highlighted the importance of biodiversity and urgent need to adopt modern technology in agriculture.
Speaking on crop breeding, he underlined the key areas such as climate resilience, enhanced productivity, input use efficiency and improved end-use quality. He also discussed the development of climate-resilient maize varieties, underlining their potential to address emerging environmental and food security challenges.
Former Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Iftikhar stressed the need for increasing the investment in the agriculture sector that will help ensure the food security. He highlighted Colloquium’s role in promoting academic exchange and innovation in agricultural research. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to address climate change and food security challenges.
He also encouraged young researchers to engage in impactful, solution-driven studies for sustainable agricultural development.
CIMMYT Scientist Dr Sajid Ali emphasized the importance of developing climate-resilient crop varieties to ensure food security in the face of changing weather patterns.
He said that the blend of wheat-maize flour will help address the malnutrition at the national level.
He highlighted CIMMYT’s commitment to advancing climate-resilient agriculture through innovation and partnerships.
Associate Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics Dr Muhammad Aslam and Dr Rana Muhammad Atif stressed the need to adopt advanced breeding techniques for building more strong and adaptive agricultural systems.
Renowned organizations such as USDA, CropLife Pakistan, CIMMYT and various private seed companies are supporting the event.
The event brought together national and international experts, researchers and stakeholders to discuss modern advancements, sustainable practices and policy frameworks necessary for boosting maize and pulses production, the UAF spokesman added.
