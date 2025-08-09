‘Resilient And Rising Pakistan’ Campaign Launches From Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 11:46 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MoPASS), in partnership with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Paigham-e-Pakistan (PeP) has launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Resilient and Rising Pakistan' to commemorate Independence Day and Defense Day 2025.
Running throughout August and September, the campaign will include over 2,458 events across 105 districts across the country, said a press release.
The launch ceremony in Quetta was attended by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar, Balochistan’s Minister for Education, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Secretary of the Women Development Department Balochistan Saira Atta, and PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Barech.
Federal Minister Syed Imran Ahmed Shah described the campaign as a reflection of the government’s commitment to deliver dignity, opportunity, and progress nationwide, ensuring that national celebrations also shape an inclusive future.
Minister of State Wajiha Qamar emphasized the power of unity between government, communities, and development partners, adding that launching the campaign from Quetta highlights Balochistan’s central place in the national development agenda.
PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Barech said the initiative reflects PPAF’s commitment to community-driven development, supported by over 130 civil society partners, to ensure no one is left behind.
He outlined the campaign’s diverse activities, including awareness sessions, tree plantation drives, community mobilization events, cheque distribution under social protection programs, and health and youth outreach initiatives.
The Quetta launch sets the tone for the campaign, reaffirming a shared vision of resilience, inclusivity, and sustainable progress, Barech added.
