Open Menu

‘Resilient And Rising Pakistan’ Campaign Launches From Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 11:46 PM

‘Resilient and Rising Pakistan’ Campaign launches from Balochistan

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MoPASS), in partnership with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Paigham-e-Pakistan (PeP) has launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Resilient and Rising Pakistan' to commemorate Independence Day and Defense Day 2025

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MoPASS), in partnership with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Paigham-e-Pakistan (PeP) has launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Resilient and Rising Pakistan' to commemorate Independence Day and Defense Day 2025.

Running throughout August and September, the campaign will include over 2,458 events across 105 districts across the country, said a press release.

The launch ceremony in Quetta was attended by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar, Balochistan’s Minister for Education, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Secretary of the Women Development Department Balochistan Saira Atta, and PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Barech.

Federal Minister Syed Imran Ahmed Shah described the campaign as a reflection of the government’s commitment to deliver dignity, opportunity, and progress nationwide, ensuring that national celebrations also shape an inclusive future.

Minister of State Wajiha Qamar emphasized the power of unity between government, communities, and development partners, adding that launching the campaign from Quetta highlights Balochistan’s central place in the national development agenda.

PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Barech said the initiative reflects PPAF’s commitment to community-driven development, supported by over 130 civil society partners, to ensure no one is left behind.

He outlined the campaign’s diverse activities, including awareness sessions, tree plantation drives, community mobilization events, cheque distribution under social protection programs, and health and youth outreach initiatives.

The Quetta launch sets the tone for the campaign, reaffirming a shared vision of resilience, inclusivity, and sustainable progress, Barech added.

Recent Stories

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

7 minutes ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

7 minutes ago
 Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

7 minutes ago
 First phase of Hajj application process concludes ..

First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

7 minutes ago
 Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

3 hours ago
Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace proc ..

Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia

4 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

4 hours ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

4 hours ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

4 hours ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

4 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement betwe ..

Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan