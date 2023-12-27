'Resilient Pakistan' author Haya Fatima calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Haya Fatima Sehgal, the author of the book titled "Resilient Pakistan", Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Her book is a compilation of her articles and features with a dedicated section on people who devoted their lives for the service to the country.

The book covers topics such as cultural is­sues, fighting extremism and climate change.