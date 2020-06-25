UrduPoint.com
Resolution Adopted To Write 'Khatam Un Nabiyeen' With Name Of Holy Prophet (SAWW) In Documents

Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution to write word 'Khatam un Nabiyeen' with the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in all official and unofficial documents.

The resolution was moved by Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan and Inayat Ullah and Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai from opposition benches.

The resolution read that Khatme Nabuwat is an integral part of our faith and a person who has firm belief on Khatme Nabuwat has been defined in our constitution as a true Muslim.

The assembly requests provincial government that word 'Khatam un Nabiyeen' must be written with the name of Holy Prophet (SAWW) in all official and unofficial documents.

