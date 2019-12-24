UrduPoint.com
Resolution Against Arrest Of Ahsen Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:43 PM

Resolution against arrest of Ahsen Iqbal

A resolution has been presented in Punjab Assembly by PML-N MPA Rabia Farooqi to condemn the arrest of former federal minister Ahen Iqbal

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) A resolution has been presented in Punjab Assembly by PML-N MPA Rabia Farooqi to condemn the arrest of former Federal minister Ahen Iqbal.It was stated in the resolution that Ashen Iqbal played vital role in CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) and he always worked for the development of the country.

It further added that he is an active member of the party and his services cannot the ignored.According to the resolution, PML-N party workers have been politically targeted. Ahsen Iqbal was working for restructuring of the party in difficult times that is why he is arrested.

