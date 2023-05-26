UrduPoint.com

Resolution Approved To Name A Road After Founder Of Ivory Coast

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Resolution approved to name a road after founder of Ivory Coast

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has acknowledged the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Ivory Coast approved the resolution to name the road in District East after Felix Houphouet-Boigny, the founder of the Republic of Ivory Coast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has acknowledged the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Ivory Coast approved the resolution to name the road in District East after Felix Houphouet-Boigny, the founder of the Republic of Ivory Coast.

According to the details, the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Ivory Coast in Karachi, Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, requested the Administrator Karachi to attribute a highway in Karachi to Felix Houphouet-Boigny, the founder of the Republic of Ivory Coast.

Pakistan and Ivory Coast have enjoyed friendly and brotherly relations for the past 60 years. Recently, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Ivory Coast visited Islamabad and earlier this year, the visit of the President of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast increased the relationship between the two countries that ushered in a new chapter of development.

According to the Honorary Consul General of Ivory Coast, the government of the Republic of Ivory Coast will also be requested to name a highway there after the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

KMC is authorized to name public places and streets after persons who have rendered valuable services to the country, therefore, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, using the powers delegated under the notification of the Government of Sindh, in view of the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Ivory Coast, has named the road from Continental Bakery to Kamran Chowrangi via Munawwar Chowrangi in district East Karachi after the founder of Republic of Ivory Coast Felix Houphouet-Boigny by giving approval of the council resolution.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Resolution National Assembly Muhammad Ali Jinnah Visit Road Ivory Coast From Government

Recent Stories

Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup finalized, ..

Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup finalized, tournament commences on 30 May ..

34 seconds ago
 Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

2 minutes ago
 Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceil ..

Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending - ..

2 minutes ago
 Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Again ..

Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Against UN Mission in Mali - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation ..

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation

2 minutes ago
 UICCA hosts first ‘Policy Hack’ to create enab ..

UICCA hosts first ‘Policy Hack’ to create enabling environment for electric ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.