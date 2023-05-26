Resolution approved to name a road after founder of Ivory Coast

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has acknowledged the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Ivory Coast approved the resolution to name the road in District East after Felix Houphouet-Boigny, the founder of the Republic of Ivory Coast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has acknowledged the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Ivory Coast approved the resolution to name the road in District East after Felix Houphouet-Boigny, the founder of the Republic of Ivory Coast.

According to the details, the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Ivory Coast in Karachi, Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, requested the Administrator Karachi to attribute a highway in Karachi to Felix Houphouet-Boigny, the founder of the Republic of Ivory Coast.

Pakistan and Ivory Coast have enjoyed friendly and brotherly relations for the past 60 years. Recently, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Ivory Coast visited Islamabad and earlier this year, the visit of the President of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast increased the relationship between the two countries that ushered in a new chapter of development.

According to the Honorary Consul General of Ivory Coast, the government of the Republic of Ivory Coast will also be requested to name a highway there after the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

KMC is authorized to name public places and streets after persons who have rendered valuable services to the country, therefore, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, using the powers delegated under the notification of the Government of Sindh, in view of the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Ivory Coast, has named the road from Continental Bakery to Kamran Chowrangi via Munawwar Chowrangi in district East Karachi after the founder of Republic of Ivory Coast Felix Houphouet-Boigny by giving approval of the council resolution.