Resolution Condemning Fawad Chaudhry' Remarks Submitted In KP Assembly

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Nighat Orakzai of the Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, condemning insultive remarks given by PTI leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain about Pashtoons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :

Nighat Orakzai, in the resolution, demanded that the KP Assembly and the government should condemn the remarks given by Fawad Chaudhry in a television talk show.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan and MPA Samar Haroon Bailour also condemned the "abusive language" used by the PTI leader and demanded an apology from him.

