Resolution Condemning Indian Water Aggression Submitted In PA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 10:43 PM

The Punjab Government MPA Hina Pervez Butt on Monday submitted a condemnation resolution against Indian water aggression in the Punjab Assembly

According to the text of the resolution, this house strongly condemns India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

India cannot suspend the agreement reached under the mediation of the World Bank on its own. India is committing water aggression based on the Pahalgam incident.

The text states that Pakistan is a responsible and sovereign country. Pakistan will not compromise on its integrity and sovereignty. If India commits any intrusion into Pakistan, the Pakistan Army will give a befitting reply.

The resolution also states that this house stands by the armed forces of Pakistan.

