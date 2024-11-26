Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A resolution demanding a ban on the PTI has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A resolution demanding a ban on the PTI has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly.

The resolution was submitted by PML-N member Hina Pervez Butt, in which it was said that this house strongly condemns the PTI’s attack on the federation in droves. The text of the resolution said that the chief executive of a province and the former first lady are attacking the federation in droves.

The resolution states that miscreants and rioters injured police personnel and set vehicles on fire, a specific group has caused damage to the lives and property of the people under a well-planned conspiracy. Pakistan has suffered a loss of Rs.190 billion due to the one-day protest of the PTI, resolution content reveals.

The resolution submitted in the Punjab Assembly demanded that the PTI should be banned immediately as it is an extremist party.