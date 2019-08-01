UrduPoint.com
Resolution For Removal Of Deputy Chairman Senate Rejected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:02 PM

Resolution for removal of Deputy Chairman Senate rejected

The Senate on Thursday rejected the resolution moved by the treasury benches for removal of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala as only 32 votes were polled in favour of the move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Senate on Thursday rejected the resolution moved by the treasury benches for removal of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala as only 32 votes were polled in favour of the move.

Earlier, Presiding Officer Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif allowed the government benches to move the resolution as more than 30 Senators voted in favour of the resolution.

The vote counting process was held under the supervision of Secretary Senate while representatives of both opposition and treasury benches were present to oversee the process.

Later, the Presiding Officer prorogued the session of the Senate.

