MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 17 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Nov, 2024) The left-wing J&K People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Ghani Lone, in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has criticized the "ruling" National conference for vague wording in its resolution on Article 370, moved in inaugural season of the so-called assembly, accusing them of inconsistency and political maneuvering and calls for a clear stance on the 5 August 2019, sinister Indian action.

In a long post on X, Lone said, " It seems we all will have to learn English from the basics. Different interpretations for three sentences in the alleged resolution brought by NC. Either Only NC people know their English well or they are lying through their teeth, which they are adept at for the last 77 years, he remarked, says a report reaching here on Sunday from across the line of control.

Sajaad Lone continued saying "Congress says it is not about 370. NC says it about 370 and much more". "If NC was so serious about 1953, position or Article 370 or 35 A or 5 August— why didn’t they write so in plain English", he asked.

Lone further said "Why are they having to explain three sentences. Was there a dearth of paper to print the resolution on, or death of will and courage or the choice of words were pre-scripted and authored in Delhi.

Let it be clear. The resolution is akin to rubbing salt to the wounds of the people. We voted for it. But immediately gave a call to reinforce it, he observed.

Lone further said "National Conference used to say that if you vote for others they along with BJP will bring a resolution endorsing the events of 5 August 2019". "What stops them now, they will do it in the coming assembly session", Lone said

"What stopped the NC from bringing a clear unambiguous resolution condemning August 5, 2019, and rejecting it. We all were in support. And this word special status. Is it present anywhere in the constitution. Constitutionality that means absolutely nothing. Folklore parlance and constitutional parlance are two different concepts altogether", Lone remarked.

"It is, was and will always be a a fixed match between the BJP and the NC", Sajjad Ghani Lone alleged and continued that the reaction of BJP was all so expected, putting Congress in the dock in the context of elections in Maharashtra. We have understood it", Lone concluded, according to the report.