Open Menu

Resolution In IIOJK Assembly Like Rubbing Salt In Wounds:Lone

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Resolution in IIOJK Assembly like rubbing salt in wounds:Lone

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 17 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Nov, 2024) The left-wing J&K People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Ghani Lone, in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has criticized the "ruling" National conference for vague wording in its resolution on Article 370, moved in inaugural season of the so-called assembly, accusing them of inconsistency and political maneuvering and calls for a clear stance on the 5 August 2019, sinister Indian action.

In a long post on X, Lone said, " It seems we all will have to learn English from the basics. Different interpretations for three sentences in the alleged resolution brought by NC. Either Only NC people know their English well or they are lying through their teeth, which they are adept at for the last 77 years, he remarked, says a report reaching here on Sunday from across the line of control.

Sajaad Lone continued saying "Congress says it is not about 370. NC says it about 370 and much more". "If NC was so serious about 1953, position or Article 370 or 35 A or 5 August— why didn’t they write so in plain English", he asked.

Lone further said "Why are they having to explain three sentences. Was there a dearth of paper to print the resolution on, or death of will and courage or the choice of words were pre-scripted and authored in Delhi.

Let it be clear. The resolution is akin to rubbing salt to the wounds of the people. We voted for it. But immediately gave a call to reinforce it, he observed.

Lone further said "National Conference used to say that if you vote for others they along with BJP will bring a resolution endorsing the events of 5 August 2019". "What stops them now, they will do it in the coming assembly session", Lone said

"What stopped the NC from bringing a clear unambiguous resolution condemning August 5, 2019, and rejecting it. We all were in support. And this word special status. Is it present anywhere in the constitution. Constitutionality that means absolutely nothing. Folklore parlance and constitutional parlance are two different concepts altogether", Lone remarked.

"It is, was and will always be a a fixed match between the BJP and the NC", Sajjad Ghani Lone alleged and continued that the reaction of BJP was all so expected, putting Congress in the dock in the context of elections in Maharashtra. We have understood it", Lone concluded, according to the report.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Delhi Resolution Line Of Control Vote Jammu August Congress Sunday 2019 Post All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

23 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

24 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

24 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan