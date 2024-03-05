Open Menu

Resolution Moved To NA Demanding Imran Khan, Others’ Immediate Release

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2024 | 03:38 PM

Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has submitted the resolution along with other leaders, demanding the release of not only Imran Khan but also other political leaders, imprisoned journalists and workers affiliated with PTI.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) A resolution demanding release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from jail has been moved to the National Assembly.

The PTI has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has submitted the resolution along with other leaders, demanding the release of not only Imran Khan but also other political leaders, imprisoned journalists and workers affiliated with PTI.

The resolution stated that all illegal cases against the leader of the Muslim Ummah, Imran Khan, should be dismissed, and PTI Chairman should be released immediately.

He said that alll cases against PTI Chairman are based on illegal and political grounds.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, former Chief Minister of Punjab Pervez Elahi, and former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar should also be released, it demanded.

PTI's resolution stated that Sanam Javaid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mahmood Rashid, and all other political prisoners should be released.

The political vendettas are not in the national interest but are against the interests of the people.

These cases, it said, were initiated without any evidence to distance the public.

“We also demand the immediate closure of cases against journalist Imran Riaz and Asad,” it said.

Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that hypocrisy is still ongoing, not reconciliation. Those who are in jail should be released first, then talk about reconciliation.

The talk of reconciliation, he said, without releasing thousands of workers seems hypocritical.

While yesterday's talk of reconciliation by Shahbaz Sharif is good, it seems very hypocritical when thousands of people are in jail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Jail Rashid Muslim All From Yasmin Rashid Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record

PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record

13 minutes ago
 World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assumin ..

World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO

24 minutes ago
 ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

2 hours ago
 Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

3 hours ago
 US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

4 hours ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

16 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

16 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

16 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan