Resolution Moved To NA Demanding Imran Khan, Others’ Immediate Release
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2024 | 03:38 PM
Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has submitted the resolution along with other leaders, demanding the release of not only Imran Khan but also other political leaders, imprisoned journalists and workers affiliated with PTI.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) A resolution demanding release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from jail has been moved to the National Assembly.
The PTI has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has submitted the resolution along with other leaders, demanding the release of not only Imran Khan but also other political leaders, imprisoned journalists and workers affiliated with PTI.
The resolution stated that all illegal cases against the leader of the Muslim Ummah, Imran Khan, should be dismissed, and PTI Chairman should be released immediately.
He said that alll cases against PTI Chairman are based on illegal and political grounds.
Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, former Chief Minister of Punjab Pervez Elahi, and former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar should also be released, it demanded.
PTI's resolution stated that Sanam Javaid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mahmood Rashid, and all other political prisoners should be released.
The political vendettas are not in the national interest but are against the interests of the people.
These cases, it said, were initiated without any evidence to distance the public.
“We also demand the immediate closure of cases against journalist Imran Riaz and Asad,” it said.
Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that hypocrisy is still ongoing, not reconciliation. Those who are in jail should be released first, then talk about reconciliation.
The talk of reconciliation, he said, without releasing thousands of workers seems hypocritical.
While yesterday's talk of reconciliation by Shahbaz Sharif is good, it seems very hypocritical when thousands of people are in jail.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Couple arrested for killing maid11 seconds ago
-
Doctors delegation calls on CPWB chairperson10 minutes ago
-
PM seeks damages assessment report on Balochistan's rain-hit areas20 minutes ago
-
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO24 minutes ago
-
Abducted child recovered; abductors arrested30 minutes ago
-
RPO directs authorities to ensure foolproof security for PSL matches40 minutes ago
-
Assistant lineman dies in Haripur after falling from electricity pole40 minutes ago
-
Dr. Hassan Mohiuddin Qadri to deliver keynote address on March 940 minutes ago
-
WMC starts cleanliness operation40 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held50 minutes ago
-
Effective security measures afoot for polio drive in Azam Warsak areas1 hour ago
-
Bodies of two drowned children recovered1 hour ago