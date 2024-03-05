Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has submitted the resolution along with other leaders, demanding the release of not only Imran Khan but also other political leaders, imprisoned journalists and workers affiliated with PTI.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) A resolution demanding release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from jail has been moved to the National Assembly.

The PTI has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The resolution stated that all illegal cases against the leader of the Muslim Ummah, Imran Khan, should be dismissed, and PTI Chairman should be released immediately.

He said that alll cases against PTI Chairman are based on illegal and political grounds.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, former Chief Minister of Punjab Pervez Elahi, and former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar should also be released, it demanded.

PTI's resolution stated that Sanam Javaid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mahmood Rashid, and all other political prisoners should be released.

The political vendettas are not in the national interest but are against the interests of the people.

These cases, it said, were initiated without any evidence to distance the public.

“We also demand the immediate closure of cases against journalist Imran Riaz and Asad,” it said.

Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that hypocrisy is still ongoing, not reconciliation. Those who are in jail should be released first, then talk about reconciliation.

The talk of reconciliation, he said, without releasing thousands of workers seems hypocritical.

While yesterday's talk of reconciliation by Shahbaz Sharif is good, it seems very hypocritical when thousands of people are in jail.