Resolution of farmers' issues possible through agricultural research: Ashiq Kirmani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Wednesday that the future of agriculture lies in the enhanced production of cotton, wheat, and high-value crops, particularly oilseeds, vegetables and fruits.

He stressed that resolving farmers’ challenges is only possible through high-quality agricultural research. He made these remarks while chairing the 51st board meeting of the Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB), held at Agriculture House, Lahore.

Chief Executive PARB, Dr. Abid Mehmood, briefed the minister on the board’s major achievements, ongoing activities and the meeting agenda.

During the session, the minister approved the appointment of new executive members of PARB, including those for administration & finance, monitoring & evaluation, and coordination. Additionally, a revised salary structure and a new benefits package for PARB members and staff were also approved.

Addressing the gathering, Kirmani said that PARB plays a crucial role in translating agricultural research into practical solutions. Minister Kirmani urged agricultural scientists to develop new climate-resilient crop varieties that can increase yields and help reduce the national import bill.

He highlighted that the Punjab government is committed to promoting agriculture based on scientific principles. The inclusion of new members, will further enhance the board's performance. He also stressed the importance of making agricultural research result-oriented and directly beneficial to farmers.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, remarked that PARB's core objective is to promote agricultural research. He noted that the board’s infrastructure has been upgraded to meet modern standards, and key positions have been filled to improve its research capacity.

The meeting was attended by Director General Agricultural Information Punjab, Naveed Asmat Kahloon; representatives from the Planning & Development Board, Finance, Forestry, and Wildlife departments; heads of farmers' organizations including Khalid Khokhar; and other stakeholders. Members of the Provincial Assembly, including Rana Saleem and Zakia Khan, along with Secretary Livestock Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar, were also present.