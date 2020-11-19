UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolution Of Fishermen Issues Priority Of Government: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

Resolution of fishermen issues priority of government: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Thursday said that the resolution of fishermen issues was the priority of incumbent PTI government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Thursday said that the resolution of fishermen issues was the priority of incumbent PTI government.

During his visit to Fish Harbor, the Minister said that by resolving the issues of fishermen, not only the fisheries industry could be brought back on its feet, but it could also be transformed into a profitable industry.

The minister praised the efforts of Chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society Abdul Berr for keeping the Harbor in good state despite limited resources.

He also assured full cooperation to Chairman Fish Harbor for further improvement of harbor. The Minister emphasized upon collective efforts for ensuring significant change in lives of fishermen.

Zaidi said that the fishing industry could play an important role in the development of the country.

The Minister also visited various departments of Marine Fisheries Department and instructed to make the Department more functional.

Later, the minster along Chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society Abdul Berr inspected the floating jetty at Karachi Fish Harbor.

Abdul Berr told the Federal Minister that a safety wall for small launches was to be constructed here for which permission from Karachi Port Trust had also been sought, upon which Minister said the wall shall be constructed immediately.

The Minister also inspected the small and big boats, auction halls and other areas at Karachi Fish Harbor.

Abdul Berr informed the minister that according to the international standards, the minimum depth of the harbor was 4 meters while the depth of Karachi Fish Harbor was only 2 meters. Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi assured that the issue would be resolved soon.

On the occasion, Director Asif Iqbal Bhatti, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim and others were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Visit Ali Haider From Government Industry Karachi Port

Recent Stories

KP to hire doctors, health professionals on ad-hoc ..

32 seconds ago

Dow falls again as US jobless claims tick higher

34 seconds ago

Five independent GB winners joins PTI

35 seconds ago

Militants Use Plight of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon ..

37 seconds ago

Germany Gives OPCW Extra $591,000 for New Lab Cons ..

3 minutes ago

Pressure Mounts in Brussels as Hungary, Poland Rej ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.