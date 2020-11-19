Resolution of fishermen issues priority of government: Ali Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Thursday said that the resolution of fishermen issues was the priority of incumbent PTI government.

During his visit to Fish Harbor, the Minister said that by resolving the issues of fishermen, not only the fisheries industry could be brought back on its feet, but it could also be transformed into a profitable industry.

The minister praised the efforts of Chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society Abdul Berr for keeping the Harbor in good state despite limited resources.

He also assured full cooperation to Chairman Fish Harbor for further improvement of harbor. The Minister emphasized upon collective efforts for ensuring significant change in lives of fishermen.

Zaidi said that the fishing industry could play an important role in the development of the country.

The Minister also visited various departments of Marine Fisheries Department and instructed to make the Department more functional.

Later, the minster along Chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society Abdul Berr inspected the floating jetty at Karachi Fish Harbor.

Abdul Berr told the Federal Minister that a safety wall for small launches was to be constructed here for which permission from Karachi Port Trust had also been sought, upon which Minister said the wall shall be constructed immediately.

The Minister also inspected the small and big boats, auction halls and other areas at Karachi Fish Harbor.

Abdul Berr informed the minister that according to the international standards, the minimum depth of the harbor was 4 meters while the depth of Karachi Fish Harbor was only 2 meters. Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi assured that the issue would be resolved soon.

On the occasion, Director Asif Iqbal Bhatti, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim and others were also present.