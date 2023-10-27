Resolution of IIOJK must for peace in South Asia

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of ‘Black Day’ was taken on Friday under the auspices of the district administration Dera.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, officials of all line departments, scholars, public representatives, business organizations, media representatives and a large number of people from the civil society attended the rally.

The rally started from Deputy Commissioner Office Dera Ismail Khan in which the participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with various slogans against illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam said that October 27, 1947, was the darkest day in the history of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir when India illegally entered the valley and forcefully established its rule by oppressing the innocent civilians.

He said that freedom was a fundamental right of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) and urged the international human rights organizations to take strict notice of the Indian atrocities on the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He also urged the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and press the Modi Govt to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiris as promised to them by UNO he added that the road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and resolution of this long lingering issue was must for lasting peace in the held valley.

He said that moral, diplomatic, and political support would continue to be extended to the people of India illegally occupied Kashmir which would bear fruit and the sun of freedom would rise in Kashmir soon.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad also condemned the atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people who were bravely struggling for their freedom. He said Oct 27 should be observed as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers in a vigorous manner.

At the end of the rally, the participants prayed for the integrity of the country and the freedom of Kashmiri Muslims. Earlier, Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam also distributed Islamic books to the local scholars during the ceremony held at the Deputy Commissioner's office.