UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolution Of Issues Among Gulf States To Help In Early Finalization Of Pak-GCC FTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

Resolution of issues among Gulf states to help in early finalization of Pak-GCC FTA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday hoped that the resolution of outstanding issues among the members of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the successful GCC Summit will also help in early finalization of the pending Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Describing the GCC Summit held in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia on January 5 as a positive development and a good-news for the country, Qureshi told a private television channel that as a brotherly nation Pakistan has been striving for it.

He said that Pakistan enjoyed close and fraternal relations with all the GCC member states especially with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to religious and spiritual attachment because of the holy places of Makkah and Madina.

The Foreign Minister said that with the country's human resource already contributing in the development and progress of GCC countries specially Saudi Arabia since the decade of 1980s Pakistan besides contributing in services sector can also help its brotherly nations in addressing the challenges of food security.

He also mentioned the quota of 100,000 work force offered by Qatar to Pakistan and said preparatory work in that respect was underway.

To a question, the Foreign Minister agreed that the recent telephonic contact between King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey did help in melting ice between the two brotherly nations.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Shah Mehmood Qureshi Turkey Qatar Progress Makkah Saudi Arabia Tayyip Erdogan January TV All Agreement

Recent Stories

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

48 minutes ago

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga suspended for do ..

48 minutes ago

Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - He ..

48 minutes ago

In vaccine-sceptic France, some medics also hesita ..

48 minutes ago

Swati for exponential growth in the country's frei ..

48 minutes ago

Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.