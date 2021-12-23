UrduPoint.com

Resolution Of Issues Of Martyrs Heirs On Priority Directed

Resolution of issues of martyrs heirs on priority directed

Additional Deputy Commissioner Lal Dino Mangi on Thursday directed all officers concerned to ensure that the issues of heirs of retired and martyred soldiers should be resolved on priority basis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 )

He was presiding over the annual meeting of the Armed Services board here at Shahbaz Hall.

The ADC said the district administration would extend all possible cooperation to the families of retired and martyred soldiers of Pakistan's Armed Forces.

He directed the officers to ensure issuance of arms license to the family members of the martyrs as per quota.

The participants of the meeting presented the problems faced to them in issuing pension, family pension, B form, divorce and other certificates, on which Additional Deputy Commissioner assured for resolution of their problems.

The meeting was attended by officers of Police, NADRA, Post Office, Revenue, Social Welfare and other concerned departments.

