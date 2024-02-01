Open Menu

Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute As Per UN Resolutions Stressed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has called for the resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions to bring an end to the genocide of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKPL senior leaders including Muhammad Yasin Attai, Zahoor Ahmed, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Quddus, Muhammad Ashfaq and Ghulam Nabi Darzi, while addressing a meeting in Srinagar, said that the party firmly advocates the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute through holding of a UN-supervised plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that Kashmiris will never compromise their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

The JKPL leaders paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs including party leaders Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz and Shaheed S Hameed and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their freedom struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion. They made it clear that lasting peace cannot be established in South Asia without the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute. They thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support to the Kashmiris’ just struggle for freedom.

