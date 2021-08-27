UrduPoint.com

Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute Imperative For Regional Peace: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Resolution of Kashmir dispute imperative for regional peace: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Assad Qaiser Friday said that the fighting for the cause of Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on every regional and international forum would continue till the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He resolved to utilize all possible channels to highlight and sensitize the world about atrocities being committed on innocent Kashmiri people in (IIOJK).

He expressed these views while meeting with newly elected Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi who called him here.

Speaker Asad Qaiser congratulated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on assuming the office of Prime Minister of State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and expressed his confidence that under his leadership the AJK would traverse on the path of progress and development.

He said Indian atrocities would not last longer and the people of Kashmir would soon get their basic right of freedom.

He said that the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is full of natural scenes and resources and there is vast opportunity of promotion of tourism. He said that exploring tourism opportunities would bring mass prosperity and generate employment opportunities.

Speaker Asad Qasier also said that highlighting the atrocities and violations of basic rights in IIOJ&K have always been the priority of the incumbent government.

He said that the peace of the region and of the world is dependent upon the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the resolution of the United Nations Security Council and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He remarked that Parliament of Pakistan has raised the Kashmir issue at all national and international forums.

He said that he himself had written letters to Speakers and Presiding officers of 198 Parliaments of the world to highlight Indian brutalities in IIOJ&K.

Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi thanked the Speaker for his warm facilitation and good wishes. He also lauded the initiatives taken by Speaker Asad Qaiser for highlighting the Kashmir dispute and assured that he would continue to highlight the Kashmir dispute at every regional and international forum.

He was confident that soon the people of Kashmir would be free from Indian occupation and succeed to get their right of self-determination.

He also said that promoting tourism in state of AJ&K would be the top priority of his government and all available resources would be utilized for the well being of the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister World United Nations Parliament Abdul Qayyum Khan Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Belarus athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya auctions o ..

Belarus athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya auctions off medal

8 minutes ago
 Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming servi ..

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming service in China

17 minutes ago
 Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

26 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

34 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

40 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.