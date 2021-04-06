UrduPoint.com
Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Among Priorities Of Govt: Shaharyar Afridi

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:28 PM

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said that resolution of Kashmir problems was among topmost priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and time was imminent when people living in occupied valley would get right of self determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said that resolution of Kashmir problems was among topmost priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and time was imminent when people living in occupied valley would get right of self determination.

He was addressing a ceremony in Jirga Hall Headquarters Orakzai.

He said that there was no chance of discussion and trade with Indian until and unless the previous status of Kashmir was accepted.

He deplored that Indian government has annulled section 370 and A 35 and usurped the rights of innocent Kashmiris mentioned in United Nations Resolution.

Shaharyar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised Kashmir issue at international forums and inform world community about plight of Kashmiris. He hoped that pressure of international community would force India to resolve Kashmir dispute according to the expectation of innocent Kashmiris.

