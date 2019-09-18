Resolution of Kashmir issue, corruption elimination top agenda of govt: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said elimination of corruption and resolution of Kashmir issue were the top most agendas of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government

Imran Khan being an honest and righteous was determined to recover the looted national exchequer to stable the economy to provide relief to the common man, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the corrupt elements and plunderers would not escape from accountability as Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were already confining in jail on corruption charges.

He said the opposition parties were announcing to hold protest demonstrations to protect their bigwigs from the corruption cases but they would fail in do so.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman wanted to grab power or Chairman Kashmir Committee through lockdown on non-issues, would not succeed for that, he said and adding that Maulana being chairman of Kashmir Committee enjoyed a luxury life and high protocol.

He said the opposition parties, in the parliament, had always talked on production orders and halt accountability against them instead of talking on real issues like poverty, economy, inflation and prevailing situation in Kashmir.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was holding meetings with Nawaz Sharif for lockdown to pressurize the government.

Vawda said Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Ali Imran and Salman Shehbaz were absconders from the courts.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was supporting the cause of Kashmir morally and diplomatically and stood with Kashmiris till resolution of Kashmir issue.