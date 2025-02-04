'Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Essential For Global Peace'
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) General Secretary of PLF Multan Division, Advocate Syeda Zil-e-Fatima Zaidi, said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was crucial for lasting peace in the subcontinent and beyond.
In her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, she paid tribute to the historic struggle of Kashmiris and acknowledged their immense sacrifices. She stated the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) holds the sacrifices of Kashmiris in high regard. “Without resolving the Kashmir dispute, sustainable peace in the region is impossible,” she asserted.
She praised former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for consistently proving himself as an ambassador of Kashmir. “Insha Allah, Kashmir will soon gain freedom, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s unwavering commitment will ensure it."
Advocate Zil-e-Fatima Zaidi stressed India to end its brutal oppression of Kashmiris and fulfill its international human rights obligations.
She highlighted that the Kashmiri people's struggle for their rights was unparalleled in the subcontinent’s history. She stressed that the Kashmir issue was fundamentally linked to Pakistan’s national interests and that peace in the region depends on its resolution. “India has held millions of Kashmiris hostage for its selfish interests. The right to self-determination is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people, which cannot be denied,” she stated.
She emphasized that Pakistani women stand firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom. She also recalled that PPP governments have always made significant efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute. “Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the Kashmir issue on every international platform. India must show seriousness in addressing the conflict through a fair and just solution,” she concluded.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA sets up APCA unit4 minutes ago
-
'Resolution of Kashmir issue essential for global peace'4 minutes ago
-
Three bike lifters arrested4 minutes ago
-
DSP city meets Traders, addresses concerns4 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler, 2 liquor suppliers held4 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds seminar, walk for Kashmiris4 minutes ago
-
Constable Zafar Iqbal laid to rest with Police honors14 minutes ago
-
Call to raise voice for Kashmiris at all forums14 minutes ago
-
Arora reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris14 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri’s struggle for right to self-determination remains alive despite suppression attempts; Se ..14 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates Jinnah Square, appreciates its completion in record 72-day14 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur's prompt action reunites missing child with family24 minutes ago