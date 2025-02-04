Open Menu

'Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Essential For Global Peace'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

'Resolution of Kashmir issue essential for global peace'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) General Secretary of PLF Multan Division, Advocate Syeda Zil-e-Fatima Zaidi, said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was crucial for lasting peace in the subcontinent and beyond.

In her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, she paid tribute to the historic struggle of Kashmiris and acknowledged their immense sacrifices. She stated the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) holds the sacrifices of Kashmiris in high regard. “Without resolving the Kashmir dispute, sustainable peace in the region is impossible,” she asserted.

She praised former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for consistently proving himself as an ambassador of Kashmir. “Insha Allah, Kashmir will soon gain freedom, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s unwavering commitment will ensure it."

Advocate Zil-e-Fatima Zaidi stressed India to end its brutal oppression of Kashmiris and fulfill its international human rights obligations.

She highlighted that the Kashmiri people's struggle for their rights was unparalleled in the subcontinent’s history. She stressed that the Kashmir issue was fundamentally linked to Pakistan’s national interests and that peace in the region depends on its resolution. “India has held millions of Kashmiris hostage for its selfish interests. The right to self-determination is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people, which cannot be denied,” she stated.

She emphasized that Pakistani women stand firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom. She also recalled that PPP governments have always made significant efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute. “Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the Kashmir issue on every international platform. India must show seriousness in addressing the conflict through a fair and just solution,” she concluded.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

9 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

9 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

24 minutes ago
 MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

24 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

39 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

39 minutes ago
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

1 hour ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan