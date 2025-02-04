'Resolution of Kashmir issue essential for global peace'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) General Secretary of PLF Multan Division, Advocate Syeda Zil-e-Fatima Zaidi, said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was crucial for lasting peace in the subcontinent and beyond.

In her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, she paid tribute to the historic struggle of Kashmiris and acknowledged their immense sacrifices. She stated the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) holds the sacrifices of Kashmiris in high regard. “Without resolving the Kashmir dispute, sustainable peace in the region is impossible,” she asserted.

She praised former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for consistently proving himself as an ambassador of Kashmir. “Insha Allah, Kashmir will soon gain freedom, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s unwavering commitment will ensure it."

Advocate Zil-e-Fatima Zaidi stressed India to end its brutal oppression of Kashmiris and fulfill its international human rights obligations.

She highlighted that the Kashmiri people's struggle for their rights was unparalleled in the subcontinent’s history. She stressed that the Kashmir issue was fundamentally linked to Pakistan’s national interests and that peace in the region depends on its resolution. “India has held millions of Kashmiris hostage for its selfish interests. The right to self-determination is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people, which cannot be denied,” she stated.

She emphasized that Pakistani women stand firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom. She also recalled that PPP governments have always made significant efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute. “Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the Kashmir issue on every international platform. India must show seriousness in addressing the conflict through a fair and just solution,” she concluded.