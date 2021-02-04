UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Imperative For Regional Peace, Stability: Asad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace, stability: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said that resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for peace and stability of the region.

"Use of force against unarmed Kashmiris could neither crush their independence movement nor change the principled position of Pakistan" he expressed these views on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day which is marked on February 5 every year.

On this occasion, the Speaker said that curfew has been imposed in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last one and half years due to which the people are deprived of their basic rights.

He expressed concern that there was a shortage of medicines and food due to the curfew imposed for so many days, which could lead to severe catastrophe.

He urged the United Nations to take notice of the ongoing barbarism by India in Kashmir and stop India from doing so.

The Speaker said that the silence of the international community on the Kashmir issue could be a prelude to a major war in the region.

Highlighting Pakistan's support and principled stand for the struggle of the Kashmiri people, the Speaker said that the Pakistani government and people would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination at every forum.

He said that the Parliament of Pakistan is committed to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue as it has always emphasized to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and to stop the atrocities committed by Indian forces in the occupied valley.

He reiterated parliamentary support on every international and regional forums for Kashmir issue. He said that the forcible occupation of Kashmir by India was against the moral values of modern society and the basic right of the people to self-determination.

The Speaker urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and put pressure on India to stop using force.

He expressed the hope that the sun of independence would soon rise in occupied Kashmir and the people there would be able to live in a peaceful environment.

On the occasion, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that Pakistan fully supported the self-determination of the Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

He urged India to lift the curfew imposed for the last one and a half years and find a solution to the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly Shortage United Nations Parliament Jammu Independence Lead February Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

11 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

12 minutes ago

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg re ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi ..

41 minutes ago

Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.