Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Imperative For Regional Peace: Ch Amjad Warraich

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:48 PM

Resolution of Kashmir issue is imperative for durable peace in the region. Therefore, international community should play effective role for this purpose, said Chaudhary Amjad Ali Warraich Chairman Pakistan National Muslim League

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Resolution of Kashmir issue is imperative for durable peace in the region. Therefore, international community should play effective role for this purpose, said Chaudhary Amjad Ali Warraich Chairman Pakistan National Muslim League.

In a statement on Monday, he said that India is using force to press voice of Kashmiri people who are struggling for their right to self determination.

He said that Indian atrocities have crossed all boundaries in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) valley where innocent Kashmiris are being killed brutally only to deprive them from their fundamental right of freedom.

He said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani nation will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support at all forums till the freedom of Kashmir from Indian occupation.

He also demanded the Union Nations to play its due role for early resolution of Kashmir issue.

