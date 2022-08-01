UrduPoint.com

Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Imperative For Regional Peace

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :World leaders should play their effective role for the resolution of Kashmir issue as it was vital for a durable peace in the region.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Ali Abbas Khan said that India was using force to crush voice of Kashmiri people who were struggle for their right of self-determination for the last seven decades.

He said that Indian atrocities had crossed all boundaries in Kashmir valley where innocent Kashmiris were being killed brutally just to deprive them of their fundamental rights of freedom.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till their freedom.

The United Nations should play its due role for early resolution of Kashmirissue for a durable peace in the region, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Moral All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billio ..

E-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billion+ Collected; PPSE Levy Added

14 minutes ago
 ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

22 minutes ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.