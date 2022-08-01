Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :World leaders should play their effective role for the resolution of Kashmir issue as it was vital for a durable peace in the region.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Ali Abbas Khan said that India was using force to crush voice of Kashmiri people who were struggle for their right of self-determination for the last seven decades.

He said that Indian atrocities had crossed all boundaries in Kashmir valley where innocent Kashmiris were being killed brutally just to deprive them of their fundamental rights of freedom.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till their freedom.

The United Nations should play its due role for early resolution of Kashmirissue for a durable peace in the region, he added.