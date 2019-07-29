UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Imperative For Regional Peace: Imam

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:01 AM

Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace: Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said the resolution of lingering Kashmir issue was imperative to bring peace in South Asian region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan wanted to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue and it always desired for regional peace and integrity.

The chairman said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on innocent people of Kashmir since 72 years.

About deployment of 10,000 Indian troops in the occupied valley, he said India was frustrated and wanted to suppress Kashmiris resistance and ongoing indigenous freedom movement by force.

People of Kashmir were rendering supreme sacrificing for the cause to get their basic right to self determination, he added.

As per the United Nations (UN) resolutions, Kashmir dispute should be resolved through plebiscite but India was not ready to accept the resolutions, Fakhar Imam said.

He said the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States had comprehensively highlighted Kashmir dispute internationally and termed the mediation offer of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir issue a big achievement of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Visit Trump United States Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

Second round of 5th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu ..

2 hours ago

UAE provides Hais General Hospital in Yemen with s ..

2 hours ago

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

4 hours ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.