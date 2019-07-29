Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace: Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said the resolution of lingering Kashmir issue was imperative to bring peace in South Asian region.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan wanted to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue and it always desired for regional peace and integrity.

The chairman said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on innocent people of Kashmir since 72 years.

About deployment of 10,000 Indian troops in the occupied valley, he said India was frustrated and wanted to suppress Kashmiris resistance and ongoing indigenous freedom movement by force.

People of Kashmir were rendering supreme sacrificing for the cause to get their basic right to self determination, he added.

As per the United Nations (UN) resolutions, Kashmir dispute should be resolved through plebiscite but India was not ready to accept the resolutions, Fakhar Imam said.

He said the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States had comprehensively highlighted Kashmir dispute internationally and termed the mediation offer of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir issue a big achievement of Pakistan.