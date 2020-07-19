Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace, prosperity: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Kashmiris had sacrificed a lot in the struggle for freedom and blood of innocent Kashmiris will never go waste.

He also remarked that day was not far off when Kashmiris will be able to get freedom from the tyrant Indian forces. He said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition of subcontinent.

He said that accession with Pakistan had always been the chief objective of Kashmiris' struggle.

He expressed these views on his message on the Kashmiris' day of accession with Pakistan that was commemorated on July 19.

He said that lockdown was being imposed by fascist Indian government since last eleven months due to which thousands of Kashmiris were facing acute shortage of necessities of life like medicine and food.

He stressed on the global community to take notice of barbarity being committed by Indian Army.

The Speaker said that resolution of Kashmir issue was inevitable for peace in the region.

He expressed fear that region can be pushed to the brink of war due to this issue. He said that UN resolutions emphasized on solution of Kashmir issue according to wishes of the Kashmiri people.