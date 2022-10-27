Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for stability and regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have said that the people of Occupied Kashmir have made invaluable sacrifices for the sake of independence.

They said that the blood of unarmed Kashmiris would not go in vain and the day was not far when the people of Kashmir would see the dawn of freedom in occupied Kashmir through their struggle for their right to self-determination.

They said that the Kashmir issue is an unfinished agenda of partition of the subcontinent without which lasting peace in South Asia is impossible. They expressed these views in their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day which is observed on the 27th of October every year.

On this occasion, the Speaker said that this day reminds us of a great tragedy in the history of Kashmir when the Indian army illegally landed their forces in Kashmir and occupied the region. For seven decades, the innocent Kashmiris are fighting for their independence.

The Speaker further said that thousands of children have been martyred in Occupied Kashmir over the last 75 years and thousands of incidents of desecration and rape of women have taken place.

He said that the hands of the so-called democratic government of India were stained with the blood of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs. He urged the international community to take stern notice of the atrocities perpetrated by India in Kashmir and play its role in ending the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was essential for the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

He called on the United Nations to play its role in finding a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue by Security Council resolutions.

Reiterating Pakistan's principled stand for the struggle of the Kashmiri people for independence, the Speaker said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination at every forum. He said that the present Parliament has passed several resolutions to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and to stop the atrocities committed by Indian forces in the Occupied Territories. He said that the forcible occupation of Kashmir by India was against the moral values of a civilized society and the basic right of the people to self-determination.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that this day reminds us of the biggest tragedy in the history when Indian forces illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the blood of innocent Kashmiris shall never go in vain and expressed confidence that the Kashmiri people would soon see the dawn of independence and have a chance to breathe freely. The Deputy Speaker said that the Government and people of Pakistan have always stood by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and would continue their moral, political and diplomatic support. He urged the international community to take stern notice of the atrocities perpetrated by India in Kashmir.