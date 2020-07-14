Resolution of Kashmir issue inevitable for stability, regional peace: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said Kashmiris had sacrificed a lot in their struggle for freedom from India.

He expressed these views in his message for Youm-e-Shuda Kashmir that was commemorated on July 13, across the country.

He said blood of innocent Kashmiris would never go waste. He also remarked that day was not far off when Kashmiris would be able to get freedom from the tyrant Indian forces. He said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition of subcontinent.

He said lockdown was being imposed by fascist Indian government since last eleven months due to which thousands of Kashmiris were facing acute shortage of necessities of life like medicine and food.

He stressed on the global community to take notice of barbarity being committed by Indian army.

The speaker said resolution of Kashmir issue was inevitable for peace in the region.

He expressed his fear that region could be pushed to the brink of war due to unresolved Kashmir issue.

He said the United Nations resolutions emphasized to resolve the Kashmir issue according to wishes of the Kashmiri people.