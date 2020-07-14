UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Inevitable For Stability, Regional Peace: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Resolution of Kashmir issue inevitable for stability, regional peace: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said Kashmiris had sacrificed a lot in their struggle for freedom from India.

He expressed these views in his message for Youm-e-Shuda Kashmir that was commemorated on July 13, across the country.

He said blood of innocent Kashmiris would never go waste. He also remarked that day was not far off when Kashmiris would be able to get freedom from the tyrant Indian forces. He said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition of subcontinent.

He said lockdown was being imposed by fascist Indian government since last eleven months due to which thousands of Kashmiris were facing acute shortage of necessities of life like medicine and food.

He stressed on the global community to take notice of barbarity being committed by Indian army.

The speaker said resolution of Kashmir issue was inevitable for peace in the region.

He expressed his fear that region could be pushed to the brink of war due to unresolved Kashmir issue.

He said the United Nations resolutions emphasized to resolve the Kashmir issue according to wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India Resolution National Assembly Shortage Army United Nations July From Government Blood

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

1 hour ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

3 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

4 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.