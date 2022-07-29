Resolution of Kashmir issue key to regional peace: AJK President

Terming resolution of Kashmir dispute as a key to regional peace, President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the international community particularly the United States should play their due role to resolve the lingering dispute that has been a cause and consequence of tension in the region for many decades

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Terming resolution of Kashmir dispute as a key to regional peace, President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the international community particularly the United States should play their due role to resolve the lingering dispute that has been a cause and consequence of tension in the region for many decades.

The president made these remarks during his meeting with Incharge Political Section of the American Embassy Andrea Hillyer on Friday.

Barrister, while stressing the need for an early and amicable solution of the Kashmir dispute, said, "India and Pakistan are nuclear powers; any accident or misunderstanding between the two neighbours can lead to a nuclear confrontation that will jeopardize peace in the whole world.

" He said that given the volatile situation in the region, there was a dire need that the United States and international community play an active role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

The president further said that after India revoked the special status of the Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, an enormous increase in the violation of human rights had been witnessed. Many Hurriyat leaders, including Yasin Malik were booked under draconian laws," he added.