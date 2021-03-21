UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Must For Peace, Prosperity: Naqash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Resolution of Kashmir issue must for peace, prosperity: Naqash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir (IPPJK), Mohammad Yousuf Naqash Sunday said that the non-resolution of Kashmir issue was a big hurdle in the way of prosperous future of the South Asian region, particularly Pakistan and India.

In a press statement received here, the IPPJK Chairman said that the unresolved issue was also a constant threat to peace and security of the region and had resulted in arms race between India and Pakistan.

Naqash said that the Kashmir issue had also incited hatred between these two neighboring countries, which he said had badly affected the people of the subcontinent, stressing the need for prioritizing the resolution of the issue in the interest of peace, security and prosperity of the region.

Lamenting on the oppressive policies and tactics being used by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kahsmir (IIOJ&K), the IPPJK head said that unabated oppression and military violence unleashed by India could not help it in suppressing the ongoing movement for right to self-determination.

He said that the people of Kashmir were determined to continue their just struggle against all odds to achieve the goal of freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Naqash stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the subjugated and oppressed people and in consonance with relevant United Nation Security council resolutions through dialogue between the concerned parties.

He urged India to shun its unprincipled obduracy and ego of military might and respond positively to the dialogue offer by Pakistan and people of the occupied territory.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Jammu Sunday All From Race Asia

Recent Stories

DEWA marks World Water Day 2021

15 minutes ago

RTA signs MoU with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism to ..

30 minutes ago

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.