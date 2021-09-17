Resolution of Kashmir issue vital for regional peace: Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue is vital and guarantee of peace in the region.

He stated this while addressing a seminar held in memory of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani at Government College University Lahore on Thursday.

He said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris by resorting to violence and use of force. Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gilani's struggle for independence of Kashmiris was a principled and ideological one that would always be remembered in the history. He said, "Leaders like him are born in centuries." Punjab Governor said that Pakistan would continue the moral, diplomatic and political support of Kashmiris.

Punjab Governor said that Syed Ali Gilani was a strong and powerful voice for the independence of Kashmir.

He further said that late Syed Ali Gilani always acknowledged Pakistan's support of Kashmiris' right to self-determination and no Kashmiri could forget his historic words: "We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours".

He said that Indian government was still fearful of late Syed Ali Gilani.

He said atrocities on Kashmiris by the Indian government was not less than terrorism, adding that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris' right to self-determination at every forum under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that India had not only been fully exposed at the diplomatic level in the world, but also Indian atrocities on Kashmiris were being exposed in the world.

He said that ever since Indian Prime Minister Modi had come to power, the violence against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris had mounted.

The Indian government had registered cases against the family of late Syed Ali Gilani which was shameful and condemnable, he said, adding that the time was not far when Kashmir would be liberated.

Vice-Chancellor GC University Prof. Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi while expressing his views said that role of Indian government on the sad demise of the late Syed Ali Gilani till his burial was utterly shameful and condemnable.

It was high time that international organizations including the United Nations must take immediate action to halt the atrocities of the Indian government on Indian Muslims and Kashmiris.

Grandson of late Syed Ali Gillani, Syed Mujahid Ali Gillani, senior journalist Salman Ghani and others were also present on the occasion.