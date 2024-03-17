Open Menu

Resolution Of Masses' Problems Topmost Priority Of Government: Tarar

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that resolution of the problems of masses was topmost priority of the present elected government.

Addressing a ceremony here he said, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always served the people of Pakistan with utmost dedication and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan will make strides towards progress and prosperity.

The minister said he was thankful to the voters of his constituency for supporting him and now it was his responsibility to strive for resolution of their problems.

He said that the Christian community in his constituency in Lahore had overwhelmingly voted for him and now it was his responsibility to work for their welfare.

He called for making Pakistan a citadel of peace where people belonging to all faiths could live in peace and harmony.

