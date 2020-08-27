UrduPoint.com
Resolution Of Media Problems, Joint Responsibility Of Govt, Media Representatives: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

Resolution of media problems, joint responsibility of Govt, media representatives: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that resolution of media persons problems was collective responsibility of the government, elected representatives of journalists and press clubs.

Speaking to the newly elected office bearers of Mardan Press Club, he said that the government was determined to formulate a transparent and sustainable policy for resolution of the problems of media industry.

He said that problems of the regional newspapers and journalists would be kept in mind and consultations were being held with all stakeholders to for evolving consensus on the policy.

He said that the journalists highlighted the problems of the people through pen and camera and the government would take steps for resolution of their issues.

He urged the media to help the government in finding out the dummy newspapers as encouragement of working journalists was necessary. He congratulated the office bearers and expressed he hope that they would come up to the expectations of their voters.

Later the minister administered oath of office to newly elected office bearers of Mardan Press Club and wished them good luck.

Besides MPC president Lutfullah Khan, vice president Muhammad Yaqub and otheroffice bearers, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada and Principal Information Officer ShaheeraShahid were also present during the meeting.

