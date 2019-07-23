UrduPoint.com
Resolution Of Outstanding Issues Must For Pak-India Trade Relations: President Dr. Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:59 PM

Resolution of outstanding issues must for Pak-India trade relations: President Dr. Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi says resolution of outstanding issues between Pakistan and India is essential for bilateral trad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) President Dr. Arif Alvi says resolution of outstanding issues between Pakistan and India is essential for bilateral trade.Addressing a seminar on economy in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Pakistan has to be made an Islamic welfare state as per the vision of the PTI leadership.

The President said provision of opportunities for education and progress is a responsibility of the state and there should be equal chances to grow for all in a society.

He said a big gap between the rich and the poor creates anxiety in society.

