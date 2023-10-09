Resolution of Palestine, Kashmir issues vital for world peace: Mushaal Mullick

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Advisor to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that the resolution of Palestine and Kashmir issues is vital for durable peace in the world.

Talking to the media men outside the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal's Mausoleum here on Monday, she said Palestinians and the Kashmiri people faced genocide at the hands of Israeli and Indian forces, adding that recent Israeli Gaza attack is violation of the Geneva convention.

To a query, Mushaal Mullick said the recent war on Israel is a natural outcome of the atrocities and human rights violations committed by the Israeli army against hapless Palestinian people.

"Israel deemed its security invincible, but the unarmed Palestinians breached the security wall and made forced Israel to its knees," she added.

Responding to a query, Mushaal regretted the fact that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inciting Israel against Palestinian people, and it may pave the way to World War III, adding that a peaceful solution of Kashmir and Palestine issues is vital for world peace.

She said Modi is guilty of the worst human rights violations against the Muslims and other minorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and other parts of India. She said India is involved in terrorist activities across the globe, adding that Indian occupation of Kashmir is the worst example.

Mushaal, to a query, said Modi government is usurping people's rights like the East India Company in India, adding the Indian government is adopting the cruellest tools to suppress voices for self determination in India.

The Advisor on Human Rights said Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was incarcerated in a Death Cell in Tihar jail for year, expressing the fear that Indian government might hang the Kashmiri leader in jail.

To a question, Mushaal said Iqbal's message of Khudi and Shaheen is still relevant in today's world, adding that she felt a spiritual bond with poet of the East Allama Iqbal. She said the realization of Iqbal concept of Shaheen and Khudi may been seen in the youth of Palestine and Kashmir who have been fighting fearlessly in Israel and Kashmir.

In her message to youth she said freedom is a great blessing, adding that the day is not far away when the Kashmiri and Palestinian people will win freedom.

Stressing the need to save the world from war and human rights violations, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said it is need of the hour to promote inter-faith harmony in societies across the globe, but mosques are being locked away and desecration of the holy Quran are being committed shamelessly in India of today.

"All disputes must be resolved in the light of United Nations (UN) resolutions," she responded.

Earlier, The Advisor on Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick laid a floral wreath at Iqbal's mausoleum and offered Fateha.