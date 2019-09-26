UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolution Of Patwaries' Problems Demanded

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:28 PM

Resolution of patwaries' problems demanded

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Arbab Khizar Hayat here Thursday demanded government to address the genuine demands of protesting of patwaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Arbab Khizar Hayat here Thursday demanded government to address the genuine demands of protesting of patwaries.

Talking to media, he said that public that wanted to obtained 'Land Personal Number' for release of prisoners are facing hardship due to protest of patwaries adding that their concerns should be considered in a positive way.

Arbab Khizar also urged provincial government to allow patwaris to appoint private assistant in their offices as public also facing hardship in obtaining record in the absence of patwaries who frequented magistrate and other government officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman, Pakistan and Sri Lanka captains on P ..

6 minutes ago

Smuggled items seized in Sialkot

50 seconds ago

Directive for monitoring all commercial dramas, pl ..

53 seconds ago

Investigators, Prosecutors Ask to Release Suspecte ..

55 seconds ago

Heavy toll feared in Sierra Leone building collaps ..

58 seconds ago

KP Food authority discards 2000 liters substandard ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.