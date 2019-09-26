Resolution of patwaries' problems demanded

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Arbab Khizar Hayat here Thursday demanded government to address the genuine demands of protesting of patwaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Arbab Khizar Hayat here Thursday demanded government to address the genuine demands of protesting of patwaries.

Talking to media, he said that public that wanted to obtained 'Land Personal Number' for release of prisoners are facing hardship due to protest of patwaries adding that their concerns should be considered in a positive way.

Arbab Khizar also urged provincial government to allow patwaris to appoint private assistant in their offices as public also facing hardship in obtaining record in the absence of patwaries who frequented magistrate and other government officers.