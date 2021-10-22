UrduPoint.com

Resolution Of Sewerage Problems, Top Priority Of Govt: Parliamentary Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:31 PM

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Friday said the resolution of sewerage problems from the city of saints was their top priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Friday said the resolution of sewerage problems from the city of saints was their top priority.

During his visit to WASA office here, he said the budget allocation made by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for development of the city in current fiscal year would usher in a new era of development in South Punjab.

He said completion of ongoing multi-billion rupees sewerage and water supply projects would root out long standing issues of water supply and drainage.

He appreciated WASA authorities for managing pathetic situation that had emerged after closure of 54-inch diameter sewerage line at Fish Market chowk.

He said setting up disposal station to resolve complicated sewerage problems of Sharif Pura, Manzoorabad and Aziz colony was being ensured.

WASA Managing Director Nasir Iqbal, Director Works Shehzad and other officers were also present on the occasion.

