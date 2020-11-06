Resolution of vocational employees' problems assured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Managing Director (MD) Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Syed Sajjad Ali Shah has directed for ensuring resolution of vocational employees' problems and protection of their genuine rights including promotion matters.

Talking to a delegation of the Technical Instructors Association (TIA) here in his office, he also urged upon the employees to perform their responsibilities by considering them as a challenge.

The delegation was led by provincial president TIA, Izhar-ul-Haq and comprises of Principal, Technical Vocational Centre (TVC), Abbottabad Kanzeeb Fatimi and Assistant Director, Syed Yousaf Ali Shah.

Taking notice of the problems and demands presented by the delegation, the MD TEVTA directed the concerned staff for submission of all details of the technical staff within a week to send promotion cases from Grade-15 to 17, and Grade-17 to 18 and Grade 18 to 19 to Provincial Selection board under the four-tier formula.

He also issued directives for the appointment of the concerned staff after return of the technical institution from Shaheen Foundation.

The delegation while expressing gratitude to the Managing Director assured full cooperation.