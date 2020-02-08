UrduPoint.com
Resolution On Kashmir Delivered To UNSG Office: Dr. Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 11:36 AM

Resolution on Kashmir delivered to UNSG Office: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that a resolution drawing attention towards blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been delivered to the office of the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG).

The resolution was submitted to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day by the people of Pakistan, she said in a statement.

Firdous Ashiq said the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Islamabad had dispatched this resolution for the UN Secretary General Office that has been subsequently delivered to the UNSG.

"The UN Coordinator Julien Harneis�has confirmed through an email that was received by the UN Secretary General Office," the SAPM said.

She thanked UN Resident Coordinator Julien Harneis to convey the voice of innocent Kashmiris to the world's biggest form.

She said the government has fulfilled another commitment made to the nation and the Kashmiri people about raising their voice at all international fora.

Pakistani people and the government are firm to their pledge to keep standing besides Kashmiri people daring the worst brutalities and violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

