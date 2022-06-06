Resolution passed against blasphemous remarks to be sent to UN Secretary General: Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday condemning blasphemous remarks of India's BJP leaders about our Holy Prophet (PBUH) said that copy of resolution unanimously passed by the Senate would be sent to the Secretary General of United Nations (UN) with his sign.

Chairing Senate session in his remarks, he said that a delegation would be sent to UN for handing-over the copy of resolution to its Secretary General and registering a protest in the front of him.

He appreciated the suggestions given by the lawmakers during the debate on the blasphemous remarks of India's BJP leaders.