UrduPoint.com

Resolution Passed By Georgian Assembly To Declare Sindh-Georgia As Sister States

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Resolution passed by Georgian Assembly to declare Sindh-Georgia as sister states

Farooq Mughal member House of representatives of Georgia, USA presented the resolution passed by Assembly of Georgia regarding declaration of Sindh and Georgia as sister states to Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here Thursday at the Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Farooq Mughal member House of representatives of Georgia, USA presented the resolution passed by Assembly of Georgia regarding declaration of Sindh and Georgia as sister states to Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here Thursday at the Governor House.

Farooq Mughal along with his delegation briefed Acting Governor about the purposes and benefits of declaring both Sindh and Georgia as sister states.

After approval from Sindh Cabinet, this resolution would be presented in provincial Assembly of Sindh for its consent, he added.

Under the resolution, after declaration as sister states close cooperation in Health, education, business Development and Environment would be possible while it would also ensure mutual understanding between Universities of both Sindh and Georgia and students scholarships would also be ensured, he further added.

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani while speaking on the occasion said that Sindh was the first province to support creation of Pakistan and three members of Sindh Assembly signed the concerned resolution with their blood to convey to British rulers that Muslims of the sub-continent want a separate homeland for themselves.

He said that the passing of resolution from Georgia Assembly was a welcome step as it would ensure close relations between Sindh and Georgia. Both can get benefit from each other in various sectors, he observed.

Acting Governor Sindh further said that Sindh was land of Sufis and Saints, who always preached love and peace.

He also invited the member of House of representatives to visit the remains of ancient civilization of Moenjo Daro.

The delegation members included Zeeshan Altaf Chairman America Pakistan Business Development forum, Syed Naseer Wajahat Co-founder Global Section , Umer Farooq member America Pakistan Business Development Forum, Javed Mirza Director Public Affairs, Sumair Shamsi and Moiz Kashan.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan USA Resolution Governor Business Education Visit Kashan Georgia Muslim From Cabinet Blood Love

Recent Stories

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflati ..

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

38 seconds ago
 UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip ..

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip 1 billion people for labour ma ..

10 minutes ago
 Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collect ..

Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collective freedoms: Pervez Asharf

4 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

4 minutes ago
 Children ride the waves of creativity in a paintin ..

Children ride the waves of creativity in a painting workshop

25 minutes ago
 Paramedical Institute invites application for admi ..

Paramedical Institute invites application for admission in Diploma course

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.