Resolution Presented By A Private Member In The House: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:07 PM

Resolution presented by a private member in the House: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said the resolution was presented by a private member in the House. It should have been tabled by either the Interior Minister or Minister for Religious Affairs in order to make it an official business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said the resolution was presented by a private member in the House. It should have been tabled by either the Interior Minister or Minister for Religious Affairs in order to make it an official business.

He demanded the government to present the agreement inked with the banned outfit.

He said the resolution should be brought in the House with the consultation of the opposition and urged the speaker to adjourn the session for the purpose.

Minister for Planning and Reforms Asad Umar said that being Pakistanis, they were proud that Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised vociferously voice for the sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH) at all international fora. "It should be the aim of our life that no one could dare to do blasphemy of our holy Prophet," he said.

He said the government was ready to join hands with the opposition to devise a comprehensive strategy in that regard.

