Resolution submitted in KP PA secretariat against revoking of article 370, 35 A

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Wednesday submitted resolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat against Indian step to revoke its Constitution's Article 370 and 35-A to remove special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Wednesday submitted resolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat against Indian step to revoke its Constitution's Article 370 and 35-A to remove special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

MPA Sobia Shahid submitted resolution stated that Indian Occupied Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan and revoking of these articles to abandon special status of the occupied Kashmir and dividing it into two parts was totally unaccepted.

The provincial assembly should discuss matter with the government to raise the issue in United Nation (UN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to end house arrest of Hurriyat leaders and accepting the rights of self determination of Kashmiris.